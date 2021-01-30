PROVO, Utah (AP) — Brandon Averette scored 24 points with five 3-pointers as BYU topped Pacific 95-87 in double overtime on Saturday.

Alex Barcello added 23 points with nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars.

Matt Haarms had 13 points for BYU (14-4, 5-2 West Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

There were 40 lead changes and 16 ties before the Cougars were able to break away in the second overtime when Haarms sparked a 7-2 burst one second into the period and Pacific was unable to catch up.

BYU was originally scheduled to play San Francisco, but after the Dons paused their program for COVID-19 concerns, Pacific moved its game with BYU up from Feb. 8 to fill the slot.

Justin Moore had 18 points for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3). Jahbril Price-Noel added 16 points. Daniss Jenkins had 13 points and Jordan Bell 12 with 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com