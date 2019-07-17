DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher has signed a four-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche that runs through the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old forward had 16 goals and 16 assists for Colorado last season. He added four goals and two assists in a dozen playoff games, including two goals and an assist against San Jose in Game 6 of their second-round series on May 6.

Compher was one of eight NHL players with at least three short-handed, power-play and game-winning goals in 2018-19, and he was the first Colorado player to accomplish that feat since Joe Sakic in 2000-01.

Sakic, now the team’s general manager, called Compher “one of our most versatile forwards over the past two years.”

Selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2013 draft, Compher was acquired by Colorado in 2015. He has 60 points in 156 regular-season games and nine points in 18 playoff games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports