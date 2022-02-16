LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Colorado’s victory spoiled the long-awaited debut of Jack Eichel, who was in action for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to play after having artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November.

Eichel, acquired by Vegas in a trade with Buffalo for a package including forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs on Nov. 4, had surgery Nov. 12, began practicing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 11, and was cleared for full contact Feb. 7.

Eichel’s first game in Vegas came against the league’s hottest team.

Since Dec. 6, the Avalanche have been the best team in the league with a 23-2-2 mark.

Mikko Rantanen added an insurance goal late in the third for the Avalanche, beating Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit, who made 23 saves.

Landeskog broke the ice just 41 seconds into the third period, taking Cale Makar’s cross-ice pass and firing the puck over Brossoit’s right shoulder and just under the crossbar.

The goal ended Brossiot’s shutout streak at 100:41, dating to Vegas’ 4-0 shutout in Edmonton on Feb. 8.

Vegas’ last three games have ended in a shutout, one victory and two straight losses.

