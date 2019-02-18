BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sebastian Vettel clocked the fastest lap during an error-free first day of testing in the Formula One preseason on Monday.
Vettel steered his Ferrari to a session-best time of 1 minute, 18.161 seconds. The four-time champion was also the busiest driver with 169 laps completed on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.
Defending champion Lewis Hamilton shared time behind the wheel for Mercedes with teammate Valtteri Bottas and ended up with the ninth-fastest time.
Vettel was the runner-up to Hamilton last season.
Carlos Sainz put in the second-quickest lap in his first ride with McLaren, followed by Haas’ Romain Grosjean and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Kimi Raikkonen had the fifth-best time for his new team, Alfa Romeo, but also went off the track twice without damaging his car.
More AP racing: https://www.racing.ap.org