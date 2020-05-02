The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Despite the first 10 races having been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. F1 still envisages holding 15 to 18 of the 22 scheduled Grands Prix.

One way to make up for lost time is having consecutive weekends on one circuit, like the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. F1 manager director of motorsports Ross Brawn says this is a “real consideration” so long as iron-tight safety regulations are met.

“One of the logistical challenges is getting everyone tested and cleared to enter the racing environment,” he told an official F1 podcast. “We can contain everyone within that environment, and therefore once we are there it is appealing to have another race the following week.”

The Red Bull Ring’s location in the Styrian mountains makes it naturally isolated.

The 20 English Premier League clubs all want to complete the season but there are also a lot of obstacles to overcome, West Ham chair Karren Brady said on Saturday.

The clubs were presented with the league’s “Project Restart” plans at a meeting on Friday and were told that the remaining 92 matches of a 2019-20 season halted by the coronavirus pandemic must be played behind closed doors at eight to 10 neutral stadiums, which could prove a major sticking point.

“At yesterday’s meeting every club said it wants the season to restart,” Brady told the Sun newspaper. “We all know it is going to take a lot of working together, good faith, careful thought and compromises if we have any chance of that happening.

“The only common theme from all the clubs is that any compromises have to be fair and uphold the integrity of the game. Players and managers have to be key decision-makers on the protocols as there is a long way to go from where we are now to actually getting playing again. There are a lot of obstacles to overcome and no doubt many compromises to make.”

“Project Restart” has June 8 as the potential earliest date for matches.

The Australian government has given the New Zealand Warriors permission to travel to Australia and train during a 14-day isolation period due to the coronavirus pandemic, improving the National Rugby League’s chances of resuming the season on May 28.

Two rounds were played before the season was suspended on March 23 due to the pandemic. Australian media reported Saturday that the NRL plans a 20-round season in a revised schedule with the grand final championship to be played on Oct. 25.

The match venues have not been determined, although they are all expected to be played in New South Wales state.

