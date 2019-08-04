KENT — John Force raced to his record-extending 150th Funny Car victory Sunday in the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

The 70-year-old Force won for the first time since the Colorado event last year, beating Ron Capps in the final with a 3.971-second run at 320.58 mph in the Peak Auto Lighting Chevrolet.

“It’s been 25 races, since Denver last year,” Force said. “(Crew chief Brian) Corradi and Daniel Hood and (Tim) Fabrisi have had to put up with me all year, not happy with the way the car steered, how I sat in it, not happy with so many things. And then I got the monkey on my back and it drives you nuts. You go to bed every night, but the monkey taught me so much, that you need to focus on your car if you want to do good.

“I’m just doing stuff all the time and I don’t even know my car. And you know Corradi and (Austin) Coil said, ‘You’ve got to get to know your car. You’ve got to live it. You’ve got to love it. You’ve got to study the drivers.’ I said I do all that, but I wasn’t. So sometimes you need a slap in the face. And that was the monkey that made me focus.”

The 16-time season champion won for the ninth time at Pacific Raceways.

“Give me a good race car, I can race,” Force said. “I may not be as young as these kids and a hot shot on that tree, but I can still get it done. I’m glad it’s over and I can calm down now and not live with that, thinking you’d never get it. I know I’ve only got a few years left. I want to enjoy it. I want to have fun. And when you can’t win … I’ve been trained to win and it’s just, it’s just not fun.”

Force’s first career victory came June 28, 1987 — exactly 700 Funny Car races ago.

Austin Prock won in Top Fuel, and Matt Hartford topped the Pro Stock field.

Prock won for the first time in his career, beating points leader Steve Torrence in the final with a 3.875 at 307.86. Hartford denied Greg Anderson’s bid to sweep the Western Swing, going 6.606 at 209.33 in the final round in a Camaro.

LITTLE LEAGUE

• North Bothell opened regional play in the Little League World Series with a 14-2 victory over Gillette, Wyo., in a game played in San Bernardino, Calif. Blake Skinner had two doubles and two RBI for the winners. Dominic Wilson had three hits, and Aksel Keim had a double and two RBI.

EMERALD DOWNS

• For the $200,000 Longacres Mile on Aug. 11 at Emerald Downs, Anyportinastorm has been assigned high weight of 124 pounds. A 5-year-old, Anyportinastorm is 7-1-4 in 13 starts with earnings of $241,025 for owner Peter Redekop and trainer Blaine Wright. Assigned a weight of 121 pounds were El Huerfano, Higher Power, More Power to Him and Solid Wager. Midwest-based Rocky Tough is next at 120 pounds, while Southern California-based Law Abidin Citizen follows at 119.