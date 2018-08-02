Courtney Force's dad, John, is a racing legend, and Courtney is following in his footsteps with a 165-point lead in the NHRA’s Funny Car standings.

Drag racing has always been a driving force in Courtney Force’s life. As the daughter of racing legend John Force — and now a driver on the John Force Racing team — she has always had expectations heaped on her by fans and sponsors.

And with four wins, 10 No. 1 qualifiers and a 165-point lead in the NHRA’s Funny Car standings heading into this weekend’s Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Courtney Force is blowing even those lofty expectations out of the water.

“I’ve been around racing since I was in diapers,” she said. “My parents brought us to the racetrack when I was a kid, and we’d be cheering on our dad. We’d go to races throughout the summer. I fell in love with it from a very young age.”

She wasn’t the only one. Her sister Brittany won the 2017 Top Fuel Championship, and Courtney, the winningest female driver in Funny Car history, is closing in on her first season title, with only three races remaining until the start of the NHRA’s six-race Countdown to the Championship. It would be the first championship won by a woman in Funny Car history.

“I’ve always dreamed of winning a championship,” Courtney said. “I was extremely proud of Brittany when she won last season. They killed it all season long, especially at the end of the season in the countdown when it really counted. Now I want it bad, more than ever. I would love to get one.”

With Brittany racing Top Fuel and Courtney in Funny Car, there isn’t a big rivalry between the siblings. It’s a supportive relationship, and with Brittany fresh off her own success, she has been impressed with her sister’s dominance this season.

“She’s doing pretty well on her own,” Brittany said. “She’s getting ready to go into the countdown, and she’s already at the top of the points, way ahead of where I was. She’s doing it from a whole different point of view. If she keeps doing what she’s doing, I think we’ll have another championship this season.”

And while she is close with John, the rivalry between Courtney and her father is one they both enjoy. He currently sits 390 points behind her in the Funny Car standings.

“She really pushes it right to the edge,” John said. “I have to wear three different hats. As a driver, you want to win. As an owner, you want any of your drivers to win. And as a dad, you want your kids to win. She’s way out in the points lead. But I have to race her like anyone else.”

Dad can’t say he’s surprised by his daughter’s drive, having seen her in her element at an early age.

“Courtney was always around the cars, trying to be a part of the crew,” he said. “And she used to always draw these pictures, where she was racing. Her car was always faster. She never drew a picture where I was winning, only where she was winning.”

Courtney, married to a driver with his own racing heritage (IndyCar star Graham Rahal), has won at the Kent track before, in 2012. She also crashed at the track in 2016, but is choosing to focus on the successes.

“You feel comfortable when you go down the racetrack,” Courtney said. “You’ve been in the winner’s circle there. You’ve done it, and you have that extra boost. You come out every year and have to try your hardest. My first-ever win in a Funny Car was actually in Seattle. I’ve had some highs and lows there, but I’ve decided that it’s due for a high.”