RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says there is a “99% chance” Rio de Janeiro will host Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix starting in 2021 — the latest in a battle with Sao Paulo, the current host city.

Bolsonaro made the comment Monday at a news conference alongside F1 CEO Chase Carey. Bolsonaro said plans are “already very far along,” although Carey said they are negotiating.

The president added: “We will not lose Formula 1. Sao Paulo’s contract ends next year and they’ve decided Formula 1 will come back to Rio de Janeiro.”

Rio has not hosted Formula 1 since 1989 and does not currently have a racetrack.

In neighboring Sao Paulo, Gov. Joao Doria said last month that the city “won’t give up” its status as the F1 host city.