BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Brad Keselowski is hoping to make pole position an advantage, helping him win at Michigan International Speedway in front of family and friends for the first time.

Keselowski will start out front Sunday afternoon in the Consumers Energy 400, one of four NASCAR Cup Series races remaining before the playoffs begin. The former series championship has 30 Cup victories, but hasn’t won any of his 20 starts at MIS about 70 miles from his hometown in suburban Detroit.

Kevin Harvick will start second and will be followed by William Byron, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott. Points leader Kyle Busch will start 24th in the 38-car field.

Jimmie Johnson may have the most at stake on the 2-mile oval.

The seven-time champion qualified 12th and is desperately trying to earn a spot in the playoffs. He is tied with Ryan Newman for the 16th and final spot. Johnson has been in each postseason since the format was created 15 years ago.

