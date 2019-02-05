BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Baku has renewed its contract to host Formula One’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix through 2023.
Race organizers and F1 management signed the three-year extension at a conference in Baku on Tuesday.
The Formula One Group’s executive chairman and CEO Chase Carey says, “In just a short space of time, this race has become one of the most popular of the season, always producing closely fought and spectacular racing.”
The Azerbaijan capital was widely considered an unlikely F1 host when it held its first race in 2016 but has won popularity with fans after some unpredictable races.
There was no immediate confirmation that Azerbaijani organizers had won the reduction in the race hosting fee which they had previously said they were seeking.
