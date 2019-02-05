LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Long Beach Grand Prix will have Acura as its title sponsor starting in April when the 45th edition is run in the streets of the seaside city.
Race officials said Tuesday that a multiyear deal was reached with the automaker whose U.S. headquarters is in nearby Torrance.
Honda, the American parent of Acura, has had a long association with the IndyCar race. Honda-powered cars have won six of the last 10 races, including last year with Alexander Rossi.
The event is April 12-14.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks, Russell Wilson 'still' not discussing new contract? Here's why that's no big deal.
- Washington climbs to No. 7 in NCAA tournament projections, but still not ranked in AP top 25
- Impressions from UW's win over UCLA: Can the Huskies keep winning if Noah Dickerson can't play? WATCH
- Seahawks mailbag: Debating Seattle's late-game offensive philosophy
- Seattle's team must prepare for incoming tidal wave of advanced NHL stats | Inside the NHL
Toyota announced in August it was ending its 44-year title and automotive sponsorships that had been part of the event since it began in 1975.