GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr posted the fastest time Friday in the final training session for the last men’s World Cup downhill ahead of the world championships.

The Austrian led Dominik Paris of Italy, who won the classic downhills in Bormio and Kitzbuehel this season, by 0.31 seconds, while Maxence Muzaton of France was 0.35 behind in third.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was 0.62 off the lead in sixth, a day after the Norwegian was the fastest in the first training.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland, who leads the season-long standings in the discipline, finished 2.25 seconds off the pace.

Bryce Bennett, the best-ranked American downhiller, and teammate Travis Ganong both skipped the training.

According to the U.S. ski team, Bennett had a cough and was taking the day off after not feeling well on Thursday, when he posted the 43rd best time in the first training.

Bennett is one of the team’s main medal hopes in downhill at the worlds in Are, Sweden, next Saturday. He had four top-10 results this season, including career-best fourth places in Val Gardena and Bormio in December.

Ganong sat out the training to rest his right knee, a year after tearing the ACL which kept him out of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The downhill race on the Kandahar course is scheduled for Saturday, followed by a giant slalom the next day.

