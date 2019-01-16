MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Kei Nishikori will be hoping for a better start Thursday in his second-round match against Ivo Karlovic on Margaret Court Arena than he did in his first at the Australian Open.
The Japanese star lost the first two sets against Kamil Majchrzak and advanced when the Polish qualifier had to retire with an injury while trailing 3-0 in the deciding set. Nishikori has won his two most recent matches against Karlovic, including at the 2016 U.S. Open.
Rod Laver Arena has afternoon matches between Milos Raonic and former champion Stan Wawrinka and top-ranked Simona Halep against American Sofia Kenin.
Serena Williams plays Eugenie Bouchard to open night play on the main show court, followed by top-seeded Novak Djokovic’s match against former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
- Seahawks DE Frank Clark says he played the 2018 season at 60 percent health, with injured elbows
- Who stays, who goes: Ranking how UW, WSU and other Pac-12 teams made out in the NFL draft declaration process
It’s mostly cloudy at Melbourne Park with the temperature expected to rise to 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit).
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports