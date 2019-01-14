MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

It’s a big second day at Melbourne Park with Novak Djokovic beginning his quest for a seventh Australian Open title and 15th Grand Slam singles championship. Serena Williams, after missing last year’s tournament, has won seven titles at Melbourne Park and 23 Grand Slam singles championships overall. Naomi Osaka, who beat Williams in a controversial final at the U.S Open last year, also plays her first match as well at top-seeded Simona Halep. Djokovic plays in the first night match on Rod Laver Arena against American qualifier Mitchell Krueger, Serena Williams has the second day match on the same court against Tatjana Maria and Osaka plays Magda Linette following the Djokovic match. Halep plays Kaia Kanepi. Other men’s seeds of note are No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 8 Kei Nishikori, while Venus Williams plays 25th-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit)

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 32 Celsius (89 Fahrenheit)

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s 1st round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 Roger Federer beat Denis Istomin 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 Kevin Anderson beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; No. 6 Marin Cilic beat Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3); Reilly Opelka beat No. 9 John Isner 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5); No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut beat Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Women’s 1st round: No. 2 Angelique Kerber beat Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Sloane Stephens beat Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2; No. 8 Petra Kvitova beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-2; No. 30 Maria Sharapova beat Harriet Dart 6-0, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 — number of years since Murray lost a first-round match at a Grand Slam tournament (at Melbourne Park in 2008 to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“If this was my last match … I gave literally everything I had. It wasn’t enough tonight” — Murray on the likelihood that his loss to Bautista Agut will be his final one at Melbourne Park.

