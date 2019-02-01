ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia a 2-0 lead over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday.
Millman defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2 in the opening singles match at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive and De Minaur followed with a 6-3 7-6 (0) victory against Mirza Basic.
Play concludes Saturday with a doubles match and reverse singles.
Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches will be played over two days. Australia is among the countries vying for 12 remaining spots in the 18-team final in Madrid in November.
