BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Australia set a world record in the mixed 4×100 meters freestyle final at the world swimming championships on Friday.

Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madison Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan clocked 3 minutes, 19.38 seconds in Budapest to shave two-hundredths of a second off the record set by the United States at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July 2019.

The Australians ended the Americans’ three-title winning run from 2015 to 2019 in this event. All four were won with a world record.

Canada’s team of Joshua Liendo, Javier Acevedo, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak was 1.23 behind the Australians for silver, and the Unites States team of Ryan Held, Brooks Curry, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan was third, 1.71 behind.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports