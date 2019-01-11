DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Defending champion Australia rebounded from an opening loss in the Asian Cup by dispatching Palestine 3-0 and moving into position to advance to the knockout rounds on Friday.

Jamie Maclaren and Awer Mabil scored two minutes apart in the first half and Apostolos Giannou sealed the victory late in the second to leave Socceroos in second place in Group B.

Australia started its title defense losing to group leader Jordan 1-0.

Jordan has six points, three more than Australia, while Syria and Palestine have a point each from their opening draw. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-place teams advance to the round of 16.

