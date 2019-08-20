LEEDS, England (AP) — Australia will be without batsman Steve Smith for the third Ashes test against England because of a concussion.

On the fourth day of the second test on Saturday, Smith had to leave the field after being hit on the neck by a fast, sharply rising delivery from Jofra Archer.

Tests were conducted before Smith was allowed to return to complete his innings at Lord’s. Smith complained of headaches later Saturday and was ruled out of the remainder of the match after displaying concussion symptoms.

“It was really a no-brainer,” Australia coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday. “He felt a bit better yesterday but he is not going to have time enough to tick off everything he needs to do to be ready to play.”

Australia leads the series 1-0 going into the third test, which starts on Thursday at Headingley.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports