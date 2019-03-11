MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Larry Austin Jr. had 24 points and 13 rebounds as Central Michigan topped Western Michigan 81-67 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night. Shawn Roundtree added 20 points for the Chippewas. Roundtree also had six assists for the Chippewas.
David DiLeo had 14 points for Central Michigan (22-10). Dallas Morgan added 10 points.
Seth Dugan had 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Broncos (8-24). Michael Flowers added 13 points. Kawanise Wilkins had 10 points and seven rebounds.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'What do you want me to say?': Unhappy Felix Hernandez struggles in final Cactus League start for Mariners
- What the heck is the transfer portal, and how does it affect Washington and Washington State?
- Report: Frank Clark won't sign franchise tag, will hold out without a new contract
- Seahawks free agent tracker: Follow all the moves as teams begin making signings
- Analysis: Should UW basketball fans be worried about the Huskies? WATCH
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com