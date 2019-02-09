LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Brandon Austin and Ruben Guerrero scored 19 points apiece as Samford topped VMI 84-77 in overtime on Saturday.
Samford scored seven of the first nine points in overtime.
In the final seconds of regulation, VMI’s Bubba Parham made one of two free throws to give the Keydets a 70-68 lead, then Samford’s Brandon Austin tied it with a layup.
Josh Sharkey added 15 points for Samford. Guerrero also had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs, while Sharkey posted nine assists.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Washington continues to hum along, snaps losing streak at Arizona
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Myron Gordon had 12 points for Samford (15-11, 5-8 Southern Conference).
Jake Stephens had 15 points for the Keydets (7-17, 1-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Bubba Parham added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Garrett Gilkeson had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Keydets this season. Samford defeated VMI 96-68 on Dec. 29.
Samford matches up against Chattanooga at home next Saturday. VMI takes on Wofford on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com