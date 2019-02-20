AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has rehired former Mississippi defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff as an assistant coach.
McGriff, whose hiring was announced Wednesday, was on coach Gus Malzahn’s staff in 2016. He spent the past two seasons running the Rebels’ defense.
Ole Miss announced the day after the regular season ended that McGriff would not return next year.
McGriff previously worked as Auburn’s secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator after three years as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
Auburn didn’t announce what position he will coach but defensive backs coach Greg Brown has left.
