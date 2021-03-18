AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz flashed his speed on pro day.

The former track star, nicknamed “Flash,” was clocked at an unofficial, hand-timed 4.26 in the 40 Thursday, according to numbers provided by Auburn.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Schwartz is one of the Tigers’ top prospects in the upcoming draft. Schwartz and fellow receiver Seth Williams are both skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. They were among the 10 former Auburn players participating.

Williams was unofficially timed at 4.50 seconds in the 40.

“I feel like I am the fastest guy in all of football, especially coming into the draft this year,” Schwartz said. “I feel like I have great football IQ and I can kind of get the plays and translate it to the field right away, so I feel like a mix of that is what I can bring to the table that I can do a lot of stuff as fast as some people.”

Among the NFL personnel on hand was Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert.

