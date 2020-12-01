AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn left tackle Alec Jackson had surgery on his right hand and will miss the game with No. 5 Texas A&M.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn says Jackson had surgery on Monday. He didn’t give a timetable for a possible return.

Austin Troxell replaced Jackson in the starting lineup against No. 1 Alabama.

Malzahn says right tackle Brodarious Hamm (left knee), tailbacks Tank Bigsby (hip) and D.J. Williams (ankle) and cornerback Jaylin Simpson are questionable against the Aggies.

Simpson missed the Iron Bowl with an undisclosed injury.

