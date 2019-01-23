AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn tailback Carnell Williams has returned to his alma mater as running backs coach.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced Williams’ hiring Wednesday.
Williams was the 2005 NFL Rookie of the Year after being picked fifth overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a senior, he led Auburn to an undefeated record.
Williams spent six seasons with Tampa Bay before playing finishing his NFL career in 2011 with the St. Louis Rams.
Williams broke Bo Jackson’s Auburn career record for touchdowns with 45 and finished second in total rushing yards at 3,831.
He was Henderson State’s running backs coach in 2015, then spent one season at West Georgia. He spent the past two seasons coaching running backs for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.