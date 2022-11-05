Shilese Jones of Auburn won her third medal at the world championships in Liverpool, England, when she earned a silver on uneven bars Saturday.

Jones previously won a silver in the all-around and helped the U.S. women take the team gold.

Jones’ set on uneven bars yielded a 14.766 score, trailing only two-time world champion Wei Xiaoyuan of China at 14.966 and ahead of Olympic champion Nina Derwael of Belgium at 14.700.

“I have worked so hard for this and I’m just super stoked and super proud,” Jones said. “I know what I’m capable of, so there was no doubt in my mind.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles, who is from Vancouver, won silver in the vault with an average score of 14.350. U.S. teammate Jade Carey won gold with a 14.516 average.

“This is only my second final ever as a senior, so to come back with a silver is awesome,” said Chiles, who added, “In my mind, my second is a first because Jade is a phenomenal vaulter.”