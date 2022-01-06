YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon with the rest of the Gabon squad for the African Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Midfielder Mario Lemina and assistant coach Anicet Yala also tested positive at Nsimalen Airport in Yaounde, the Gabon Football Federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The squad took rapid antigen tests and the three who were positive underwent more tests to confirm if they are infected, the federation said.

If the positive is confirmed, Arsenal forward Aubameyang is almost certain to miss Gabon’s opening match of the African Cup against Comoros on Monday and maybe the game against Ghana next Friday. Gabon faces Morocco in its final group game on Jan. 18.

The Gabon squad had been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for a pre-tournament training camp.

___

