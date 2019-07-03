MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has reached a deal to sign Mexico midfielder Héctor Herrera.

The 29-year-old player will sign a three-year contract on Thursday.

Herrera played with Portuguese club Porto for the last six seasons, scoring 35 goals in 245 matches, including 41 Champions League appearances.

“I’m motivated and excited to join a historic team like Atlético Madrid and to play in the best league in the world,” Herrera wrote on Twitter.

Atlético said Wednesday it “incorporated a strong and skillful midfielder with great attacking presence and quality.”

Herrera played with Mexico in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and helped the team win the 2012 Olympic Games, the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2015 CONCACAF Cup. He scored five goals in his 70 appearances with the national team.

