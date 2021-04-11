BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid stumbled again in its bid to win a first Spanish league title in seven seasons after drawing 1-1 at Real Betis on Sunday, leaving it narrowly ahead of second-place Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Yannick Carrasco put Atlético ahead five minutes into the match in Seville. But Cristian Tello struck back for Betis in the 20th, and the struggling front-runners needed goalkeeper Jan Oblak to make several saves to protect a point.

Diego Simeone’s side edged one point ahead of defending champion Real Madrid, which had gone top after it beat Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday. Barcelona is in third place, a further point behind.

Atlético had led Madrid by 11 points at one stage after its very strong first half of the season. But Diego Simeone’s team has struggled in 2021, winning just two of its last six league matches

It now can’t afford any further stumbles over the final eight rounds of the season.

