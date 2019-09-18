MADRID (AP) — Héctor Herrera scored in the 90th minute as Atlético Madrid salvaged a 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless in his return to Madrid, but Juventus was able to open a 2-0 lead with goals by Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi in the second half. The hosts rallied with Stefan Savic scoring in the 70th and Herrera getting the equalizer with a late header after a Kieran Trippier cross.

Ronaldo, who was jeered by the rowdy Atlético crowd nearly every time he touched the ball, had his best chance deep into stoppage time. He niftily got past a defender inside the area, but his low show was wide of the far post.

Ronaldo led Juventus past Atlético with a hat trick in the round of 16 last season after the Spanish club had won the first leg 2-0 in Madrid.

One of Atlético’s best players on Wednesday was teenager João Félix, touted in Portugal as Ronaldo’s successor.

Atlético had not conceded twice at home in European competitions since a loss to Chelsea two years ago. It had won nine straight at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, conceding only once.

Cuadrado opened the scoring for Juventus early in the second half, making a neat cutback inside the area and firing a firm shot into the top corner. Matuidi added to the lead after another counterattack, finding the net with a header from a well-placed cross by Alex Sandro.

Atlético, which has lost only three of its last 23 matches in European competitions, kept pressing until it was rewarded with headed goals by Savic and Herrera.

In the other group match, Lokomotiv Moscow won 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Next month, Juventus hosts Bayer Leverkusen and Atlético visits Lokomotiv.

