MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has been eliminated by Girona in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after being held to a 3-3 draw at home on Wednesday.
Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to score an 84th-minute goal that looked enough to send Atletico to the quarterfinals, but substitute Seydou Doumbia netted in the 88th and Girona advanced on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate score. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.
It is the first time since 2012 — the year coach Diego Simeone arrived — that Atletico has failed to reach the Copa quarterfinals.
Girona is in the last eight for the first time.
