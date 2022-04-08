NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid was charged by UEFA on Friday after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game.

The club was charged with “discriminatory behavior” and for fans throwing objects during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.

UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs responsible for fan misconduct inside stadiums. No timetable was given for a verdict.

Atlético hosts the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

