ATLANTA (AP) — After giving up several key players during a tumultuous offseason, Atlanta United announced Monday the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Rossetto.

The 23-year-old Rossetto played with Athletico Paranaense in Brazil’s top division. He was acquired for an undisclosed transfer fee using targeted allocation money.

Rossetto has spent his entire career with Athletico Paranaense except for a short loan stint in 2016 with Ferroviaria. He has made 71 appearances in the Brasileiro Série A, scoring five goals.

“Matheus is a technically gifted midfielder who gets around the field well,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We’re pleased to add him to the team and look forward to him strengthening our midfield immediately.”

Coming off a season in which it lost to Toronto in the Eastern Conference final, Atlanta United has undergone a major overhaul.

The MLS team traded or sold Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Tito Villalba, setting up the prospect of a much different look when the season begins in the CONCACAF Champions League on Feb. 18.

