OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored at 2:52 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, tying it with 3:05 left on Patrick Kane’s second goal of the game. The goal was Kane’s 1,217th point, giving him the third-most points among U.S.-born players.

Sam Lafferty cut Ottawa’s lead to one with a short-handed goal with 9:11 left in the third.

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves to help Chicago snap a three-game losing streak.

Kane opened the scoring at 44 seconds of the first, and Shane Pinto tied it midway through the second. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scored early in the third to give Ottawa a 3-1 lead.

Mads Sogaard stopped 28 shots for Ottawa.

HONORING NEIL

The Senators raised Chris Neil’s No. 25 jersey to the rafters in a pregame. Neil played 1,026 games across 15 seasons with Ottawa. A number of former teammates were on hand, including Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips, who are the only other two former Senators to have their numbers retired. Chicago head coach Luke Richardson, a former teammate and coach of Neil’s, stood to watch the ceremony.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

Senators: Host St. Louis on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports