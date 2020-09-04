BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta signed Russian attacking midfielder Alexei Miranchuk on Friday in its first addition since the Italian club’s narrow defeat in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Miranchuk joins from Lokomotiv Moscow after scoring 12 goals in the Russian league last season and two against Juventus in the Champions League. He scored twice in the first four games of the 2020-21 Russian season, which began last month.

Miranchuk is a versatile player who can play in a central attacking midfield role or as a winger on either flank. It’s the first time he’s been parted from twin brother Anton after they emerged together at Lokomotiv and for the Russian national team.

Atalanta said only that the deal was a permanent transfer and didn’t give details of the fee. Miranchuk joins former Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic as a summer signing for Atalanta, which was eliminated from the Champions League after two late goals by Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-1 win. Pasalic signed on a permanent basis after spending two seasons on loan with Atalanta.

___

