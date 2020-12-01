BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — FC Midtjylland picked up its first-ever point in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw at Atalanta.

Cristian Romero scored his first goal for Atalanta, 11 minutes from time, to cancel out Alexander Scholz’s first-half opener.

It was nevertheless a historic point for Midtjylland, which had lost its previous four matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just two.

Atalanta moved into second spot in Group D, a point above Ajax, which lost 1-0 at Liverpool. The results mean that Atalanta needs just a point against Ajax in the Netherlands next week to send it through to the knockout stage for the second successive year.

It reached the quarterfinals last year in its first Champions League campaign.

Atalanta had lost at home to Hellas Verona in the league at the weekend but was still full of confidence after beating Liverpool at Anfield last week.

The Italian side wasted a couple of early opportunities and was made to pay for its profligacy when Midtjylland took the lead in the 13th minute. Sory Kaba chested down a ball with his back to goal and Scholz volleyed it into the bottom left corner.

Midtjylland defended resolutely and looked the likelier to score as the Danish side sought its first win in the competition.

But Atalanta finally broke through when Hans Hateboer put in a cross from the right and Romero headed it into the near top corner.

