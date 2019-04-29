MILAN (AP) — Atalanta continued its fantastic season as it produced two late goals to beat relegation-threatened Udinese 2-0 and move into the top four in Serie A on Monday.

The result comes days after it booked a place in the Italian Cup final.

Marten de Roon converted a penalty eight minutes from time after Udinese midfielder Sandro tripped Andrea Masiello, and Mario Pasalic deflected a strike three minutes later.

Rodrigo de Paul hit the post for Udinese and visiting goalkeeper Juan Musso pulled off a number of fine saves to deny Atalanta.

Atalanta moved into fourth spot and the final Champions League berth, a point above fifth-placed Roma and three above Torino and AC Milan.

There are four rounds remaining.

Udinese remained four points above the relegation zone.

