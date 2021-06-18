Who on Earth is Richard Bland? He’s the guy who led the 121st U.S. Open at 5 under par as of midday Friday. He’s 48 years old or, as Phil Mickelson might say, a pup. He’s most certainly not a quitter.

Bland, one of 13 Englishmen in the 156-man field, non-quit for so long that his wait for a first win on the European Tour lasted 25 years, 478 events, two trips back through qualifying school and three trips through the minor league Challenge Tour, including one at age 46. In the giant span he reached only three previous majors. Yet he finally won last month at the British Masters at 48 years, 3 months and 12 days, on the Sunday that preceded the Sunday when Mickelson won the PGA Championship at age 50 years, 11 months, 7 days.

Bland then went to Denmark, finished a heady third there, then headed for the California trip his victory afforded him.

“When I saw this place on Monday, I kind of – yeah, it kind of set up to my eye,” he said Friday, gray in his stubble and a glistening 67 on his card. “There’s not too many sort of doglegs. It’s all there just straight in front of me, and that’s the kind of golf course I like.”

Bland’s position of No. 115 in the Official World Golf Ranking happens to match that of Mickelson last month, but get a load of his record in majors, sparser than sparse.

He played the 1998 British Open at Birkdale in northwest England. Mark O’Meara, 64 years old by now, won that event. Justin Rose, 40 years old by now, said hello to the world in that event, and his chip-in on No. 18 meant he said hello loudly, the roar still audible to those who heard it.

Bland shot 71 and 78 and missed the cut.

Years and years later, he made the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage on Long Island. That’s the U.S. Open noted for a rarefied unkindness in weather patterns. It ended on Monday with Lucas Glover winning and with people relieved it didn’t have to end weeks later.

Bland shot 77 and 70 and missed the cut.

Years more after that, he made the 2017 British Open at Birkdale again. He opened with a 67, then followed with a 72 and said: “Brutal from shot one to shot 72. So, yeah, it was a cup of tea. And I don’t know, [go] sit down in a padded cell, I think.”

He shot 70 and 71 on the weekend and finished a commendable T22.

That’s it. That’s the history, his majors calendar filled with sprawling deserts of blankness otherwise. He did say Friday he has lost in qualification playoffs for U.S. Opens four times, and for British Opens thrice. “I could have played maybe closer to double-figure majors, but it’s not quite to be, and I’m not going to lose any sleep over that.”

Finally, even after losing his tour card in 2018, and after regaining said card by spending 80% of his time focusing on 140 to 150 yards in, as he said on a European Tour blog, there came a day, a Sunday in May. He got to a playoff at the Belfry with Guido Migliozzi, then made a par putt on the first playoff hole to become the oldest first-time European Tour winner.

“When I stood over that final putt,” he said in the blog soon after the win, “I’m not going to say I wasn’t nervous, but I was so much calmer than I thought I would be. . . . I always thought I’d be shaking like a leaf, but I just felt calm.” By Friday eight time zones west, he said, “It’s kind of nice, when you look on the European Tour website now, I’ve got that ‘1’ by my name [signifying win total].”

Rather than spending eventual retirement with the would-be feeling of “a big disappointment of slightly underachieving maybe,” he said, he’s got “the satisfaction that I kept going, I never gave up, and I finally got there.”

Here’s a guy who had gotten thinking about 2023 and trying to reach the Champions Tour here in the United States, and then here’s a guy with a two-year exemption because of his win, so here’s a guy with options. “Having that two-year exemption,” he said on the blog, “is almost, almost bigger than winning the tournament in some respects.” It means he certainly will reach 500 tournaments, which “means I’ve had a proper career on the European Tour,” he said.

Now here was a guy Friday on the Torrey Pines South Course, leading the whole magnificent field by two shots at one point before Bland bogeyed No. 8, the 17th hole he tried. His seven birdies offset his three bogeys. He started off on No. 10 with your hopeful everyday 28-footer for birdie, then drained them from 10 feet on No. 13, 18 feet on No. 16 and 12 feet on No. 17. Around the turn, he went from 102 yards to seven feet on No. 2, 158 to three feet on No. 4, and went ahead and plunked one in from 12 feet on No. 6.

Then he spoke in ways that could have lent his story further appeal. He said of his participation in a South African charity, “Two things I can’t stand are three-putting and animal cruelty.” He said of the only coach he ever had, Tim Barter, “He’s the best coach in the world for me,” and “part of the furniture” of his life, and, “It just took me 20 years to listen to him,” and then he laughed. And he said, “You get knocked down seven times, you get up eight.”

He embodies that now, and by No. 6 on Friday, his 15th hole, he caught sight of a leader board showing a lead he already figured he had. He had never stopped trying, and of that he said, “Golf’s all I know,” and, “What am I going to do? Go and get an office job? I’m not that intelligent,” and then he laughed.