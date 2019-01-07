MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jacoby Ross scored 13 points and Alabama State beat Jackson State 59-57 on Monday night.

Alabama State has won back-to-back games in conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season. That season, the Hornets finished 14-4 in conference play before falling to Southern in the championship game and finished 19-10.

Reginald Gee had eight rebounds for Alabama State (4-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive home game. The Hornets were 21 of 33 from the free-throw line compared to JSU’s 18 attempts. ASU only led by as many as seven points in the second half.

Jontrell Walker had 11 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1), which entered off a 54-51 overtime victory at Alabama A&M on Saturday. Jayveous McKinnis had 13 rebounds and Chris Howell added nine. JSU shot just 38 percent from the field, with eight of its 19 field goals coming from distance.

Jackson State leads the all-time series 48-34.