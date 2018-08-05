LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right elbow discomfort and activated right-handed reliever Roberto Osuna.
Osuna was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade-deadline deal last week and is coming off a 75-day MLB-imposed suspension for violation of the league’s domestic violence policy.
McCullers pitched four scoreless innings Saturday against the Dodgers but left as he warmed up for the fifth inning.
Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he will take advantage of some upcoming days off and go with a four-man rotation through the middle of August.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Russell Wilson and Brandon Marshall shine, Germain Ifedi gets benched and more observations from Seahawks mock game WATCH
- Huskies have been in contact with former 5-star LB Ale Kaho, who requested release from UW
- Huskies' Chris Petersen shows it's possible to win without selling your soul | Stone
- Seafair hydroplane races return to familiar schedule and to TV
- Impressions from Day 2 of Huskies' fall camp: Another big day for UW's deep secondary
McCullers returned to Houston on Sunday morning to get a more detailed examination from team doctors.
McCullers is 10-6 for the World Series champion Astros with a 3.93 ERA in 22 starts.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports