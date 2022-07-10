OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez flew back to Houston for treatment after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hand injury that has gotten worse, according to manager Dusty Baker.

Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the Chicago White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.

“Yordan has been suffering with the injury for a couple weeks and it’s gotten worse,” Baker said. “We decided the only way to get this well is to try to use these (series) before the break coincide with the 10 that he has to be on the IL.”

Álvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.058.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports