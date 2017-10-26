HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch says there was “no altercation” at a hotel in California this week at the World Series after a TMZ Sports report that he argued with bar patrons.
Pasadena police say they responded to a report of a verbal spat between members of Astros management and hotel patrons after Houston lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
Police say officers helped keep the peace and there were no arrests and no summonses were issued. Hinch wasn’t identified by name.
Hinch wouldn’t discuss any details on Thursday before the Astros worked out at Minute Maid Park. He dismissed the TMZ report as “nonsense” and “fabrications.”
