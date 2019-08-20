HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer, Jose Altuve and Martín Maldonado homered to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Astros jumped on Spencer Turnbull (3-12) for six hits and five runs in three innings as he lost his eighth straight decision to remain winless since May 31.

Their early offensive surge came on a night Houston starter Aaron Sanchez didn’t get out of the third inning. He allowed four hits and three runs with two walks in a season-low 2 1/3 innings in his fourth start since a trade from Toronto.

Brad Peacock (7-6) took over for Sanchez and struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Collin McHugh, Joe Smith and Ryan Pressly combined to pitch four scoreless frames before Roberto Osuna collected his 29th save in 34 opportunities with a perfect ninth.

Victor Reyes hit his first career leadoff homer for the Tigers.

The Astros tied it up when Springer went deep for his 10th leadoff homer this season. That’s a franchise record, eclipsing the nine Springer hit in 2017. Three pitches later, Altuve launched a homer into the right-field seats.

Altuve had a two-out RBI single in the second, and Michael Brantley followed with a two-run double that made it 5-1, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

Miguel Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk in the third against Sanchez, who was lifted one batter later. Peacock allowed Dawel Lugo’s RBI fielder’s choice to make it 5-3, but the Tigers couldn’t draw closer.

Maldonado homered to left-center in the fifth.

It was the second straight night the Tigers lost despite finishing with more hits than Houston. Detroit had 10 hits, but was 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left nine batters stranded as the team dropped its fourth straight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa was out of the lineup after leaving Monday night’s game after the first inning with back discomfort. Manager A.J. Hinch said it could be several days before Correa is ready to return and that he might be headed for the injured list. … RHP Josh James (right shoulder soreness) is improving and could begin a rehabilitation assignment soon. Hinch said James, who has been out since July 23, likely won’t rejoin the team until September.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (3-10, 4.82 ERA) is scheduled to start for Detroit on Wednesday.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (15-4, 2.81) will make his fourth career start against his former team on Wednesday night. Verlander, who spent 13 seasons with the Tigers before a trade to Houston in August 2017, struck out 11 for his sixth straight game with 10 or more strikeouts in his last start but did not factor in the decision in a 3-2 loss to Oakland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports