BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed striker Danny Ings from Southampton to a three-year contract on Wednesday.

The Birmingham club paid an undisclosed transfer fee for Ings amid widespread reports that it was also negotiating a deal to sell midfielder Jack Grealish to Manchester City for a record fee.

The 29-year-old Ings scored 34 goals over the past two Premier League seasons with Southampton.

“Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played,” Villa manager Dean Smith said. “He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team.”

Ings spent the past three seasons at Southampton after joining from Liverpool.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports