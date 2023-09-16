BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for TDs of 2, 1, and 1 yards and Boise State beat North Dakota 42-18 Saturday to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1997.

Boise State (1-2) had lost back-to-back games to open a season for the first time since 2005, when the Broncos dropped road games at then-No. 13 Georgia and at Oregon State to fall to 0-2.

Eric McAlister caught six passes for 143 yards two touchdowns and Jambres Dubar ran for 62 yards on 10 carries for Boise State. Jeanty finished with 16 carries for 43 yards.

Jeanty capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 6:15 left in the second quarter and added a 1-yard TD with 28 seconds remaining to make it 21-6 at halftime. Wesley Eliodor caught a 6-yard TD pass from Tommy Schuster before Luke Skokna ran for a 3-yard touchdown that trimmed North Dakota’s deficit to 28-18 but the Fighting Hawks got no closer.

Schuster finished 17-of-29 passing for 142 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

North Dakota (2-1) had just 183 total yards, 41 rushing.

