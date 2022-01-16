LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 25 points, Ja’Mee Asberry added 20 and they combined for the final seven points in the last 14 seconds to give No. 14 Baylor an 82-79 win over Kansas on Sunday.

Asberry knocked down a second-chance 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play to pull the Bears within 79-78. Kansas had a turnover on the front-court inbounds pass and Asberry was fouled at 12.2 seconds, her free throws making it 80-79. After a Kansas miss, Andrews was fouled with 1.5 seconds to go and she iced the game.

The Jayhawks didn’t get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Andrews had a career-high seven 3-pointers for her career-best scoring day. Asberry had six 3-pointers.

NaLyssa Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double for the Bears (11-4, 1-2 Big 12 Conference). Queen Egbo added 10 points and 10 boards.

The Wildcats trailed 75-71 with 3:59 to play but scored seven quick points for a 78-75 lead with 2:25 to go. Then there was a Baylor miss and three consecutive offensive fouls before Aniya Thomas made a free throw for Kansas with 25 seconds to go.

Holly Kersgieter had five 3-pointers and 25 points for Kansas (11-3, 2-2), which was coming off a 70-66 OT win at No. 13 Texas. Ioanna Chatzileonti and Zakiyah Franklin added 20 points apiece.

