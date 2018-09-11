BALTIMORE (AP) — Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder next week.
The Athletics made the announcement Tuesday. The A’s hold the second spot in the AL wild-card race.
Manaea has been on the disabled list since Aug. 26. The surgery to repair an impingement will be Sept. 19 at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.
The 26-year-old Manaea went 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings this year. He threw a no-hitter April 21 against Boston when he struck out 10.
Oakland entered the day trailing first-place Houston by three games in the AL West. Oakland also was three games behind the Yankees for the top spot in the wild-card standings.