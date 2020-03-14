As the novel coronavirus has spread across the United States and the world at large, it has upended daily routine and life as we once knew it. Along with that, has been a vast hole in what many of us have turned to in times of unknown — sports.

Times columnist Larry Stone wrote about that sense of loss:

“Yes, sports is just a small — and some would say relatively inconsequential — part of the national and global crisis we’re facing. Just looking at the realm of health care and public education, not to mention the ripple effect on business and the economy, puts it into proper perspective.

What makes this unique — one of the vast number of things, actually — is that sports has always been the escape, the sanctuary, during times of crisis and collective stress.”

This is an unprecedented time in sports history. But, there are still plenty of sports stories to tell in this uncertain time. In this new reality without daily games and event, we want to hear from you. What is on your mind right now? What stories should we be telling? And how are you adapting to life without the reprieve of sports?

Please take a few seconds to share your ideas, thoughts or questions below. And as always, thanks for reading and subscribing to The Seattle Times.