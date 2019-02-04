OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins has agreed to a minor league contract to rejoin the Oakland Athletics, a deal that includes an invite to big league camp at spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, Blevins would earn a $1.5 million salary when in the big leagues.
The 35-year-old went 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 64 appearances with one start for the Mets last year. He pitched for the A’s when he broke into the majors in 2007 through 2013.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks, Russell Wilson 'still' not discussing new contract? Here's why that's no big deal.
- Impressions from UW's win over UCLA: Can the Huskies keep winning if Noah Dickerson can't play? WATCH
- Rams or Patriots? Here's who Seahawks fans should root for in the Super Bowl | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Matisse Thybulle, Huskies' defensive ace, is stealing the show (and lots of basketballs) | Matt Calkins
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports