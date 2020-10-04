LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe scored within three minutes of each other to give Arsenal a 2-1 win on Sunday and leave Sheffield United without a point so far this season in the Premier League.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Mohamed Elneny burst into the box and found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose ball in to Hector Bellerin saw the fullback cross for Saka to head home at the back post.

Bellerin was again the provider for the second as he slipped the ball through to Pepe. The Ivory Coast forward broke into the box unchallenged and fired low past Aaron Ramsdale for his first goal since he turned home a penalty in the 2-1 FA Cup quarterfinal win against Sheffield United in June.

As is often the case with Arsenal, things were not all plain sailing as David McGoldrick curled in a late fine goal from 20 yards to claim Sheffield United’s first league goal of the season.

But the Blades could not find a way to pick up their first points of the campaign after four games.

