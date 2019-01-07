LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has been drawn at home to Manchester United in the pick of the fourth-round matches in the FA Cup.

In other all-English Premier League matchups in Monday’s draw, Crystal Palace hosts Tottenham, and Manchester City will be at home to Burnley.

Titleholder Chelsea was given a home game against one of two lower-league teams, Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Barnet, the only non-league team in the last 32, was drawn at home to second-tier Brentford.

The fourth round will be played from Jan. 25-28.

Swansea vs. Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs. Everton

Brighton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs. Bolton

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby or Southampton

Doncaster vs. Oldham

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn vs. Watford

Middlesbrough vs. Newport County

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Barnet vs. Brentford

Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

